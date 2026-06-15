UPSC Recruitment 2026: Over 400 Vacancies Notified Through Direct Recruitment Scheme

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a major recruitment drive under its Direct Recruitment Scheme for 2026. More than 400 vacancies have been notified across 98 different posts in various ministries, departments, and Union Territory administrations. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal.

The online application process started on June 13, 2026, and will remain open until July 3, 2026, at 6 PM. Candidates are advised to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Application Process

The UPSC Recruitment 2026 notification offers opportunities in technical, scientific, administrative, academic, and medical fields. Applications can be submitted online through the ORA portal. Candidates should carefully read the official notification to understand eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, experience requirements, and age limits for their desired posts.

The vacancies are spread across different departments. So, eligibility conditions may vary from one position to another. Applicants should ensure that they meet all requirements before submitting their forms.

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026 Vacancies

The recruitment drive includes several important positions across Central Government ministries. Some of the notable vacancies include 19 Operations Officer posts and 15 Air Safety Officer posts in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The Ministry of MSME has advertised 50 vacancies for Assistant Director Grade-II (Economic).

The Ministry of Defence has also announced multiple teaching and engineering positions at the College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune, including 40 Assistant Professor and 10 Associate Professor posts. Additionally, 121 vacancies have been notified for Specialist Grade-III positions under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, making it one of the largest categories in this recruitment cycle.

Other advertised posts include Junior Scientific Officers, Assistant Legal Advisers, Scientists, Medical Officers, Assistant Directors, Research Officers, Principals, Lecturers, and Assistant Registrars.

The vacancies are distributed across several ministries such as Agriculture, Civil Aviation, Defence, Environment, Finance, Home Affairs, AYUSH, Health, and Mining. Union Territory administrations, including Ladakh and the Andaman & Nicobar Administration, have also announced recruitment for various administrative, educational, and healthcare positions.