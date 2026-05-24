UPSC Recruitment 2026: Applications Begin For Various Government Posts, Apply Till June 12

The Union Public Service Commission has started the online application process for direct recruitment to various posts in different departments of the Government of India. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through upsc.gov.in from May 23, 2026. The last date to apply is June 12, 2026.

The Commission has released detailed Advertisement No. 05/2026 on its official portal, containing information about available posts, eligibility conditions, age limits, educational qualifications, and application guidelines. Candidates planning to apply are advised to go through the notification carefully before filling out the form.

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How to apply for UPSC recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Visit the official recruitment portal.

Read the instructions regarding required documents and eligibility details carefully.

Complete registration and obtain the Universal Registration Number (URN).

Fill in the Common Application Form (CAF).

Select the post and complete the vacancy-specific section.

Upload necessary documents, including date of birth proof, educational certificates, and category certificate (if applicable).

Pay the required application fee.

Review all details carefully and submit the form.

Download and keep a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

UPSC has advised candidates to fill in their details carefully while submitting the online application form. According to the Commission, incorrect information or incomplete documents may lead to rejection during the computer-based shortlisting process. In some cases, candidates may also face debarment if wrong information is provided.

The recruitment drive gives eligible candidates an opportunity to apply for several government posts under different ministries and departments. Since applications are accepted online only, candidates are advised to complete the process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical problems.