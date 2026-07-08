Vijay's Birthday Post For MS Dhoni Goes Viral, Internet Says, 'Captain Cool And Coolest CM'

The internet could not keep calm after actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay shared a picture with MS Dhoni on his 45th birthday yesterday, sending him his best wishes. The image shared was from the last time they met; Vijay wrote a long note wishing 'Captain Cool' on his special day.

What's happening

The picture shared by Vijay with MS Dhoni was from 2021. He wrote, "From every resounding whistle that echoes your name to the countless hearts you've inspired, your journey has become a cherished part of Tamil Nadu's sporting emotion!"

"Happy birthday to our 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni! Your extraordinary cricketing legacy, calm leadership and humble nature continue to inspire generations. Wishing you good health, happiness and many more years of success. May the whistles for you only grow louder! #CMJosephVijay @msdhoni," concluded Vijay.

Internet Reactions

Fans went gaga over the post, flooding the comments section with heartfelt reactions.

One person wrote, "The greatest hero of Tamil cinema wishes the greatest captain of Team India."

Someone else added, "Forever my idols."

"A similarity I observe between you two. Both of you fittingly reply to your detractors through your actions, not verbally. Keep rocking in your respective fields," read another comment.

One user wrote, "Captain Cool x Coolest CM #Master #CMVijay."

"Each and every word in the wish resonates with both my idols Thalapathy and Thala. Happy bday @msdhoni," mentioned another fan.

When MS Dhoni And Vijay Met

Back in August 2021, MS Dhoni and Vijay crossed paths at Chennai's Gokulam Studios. While Vijay was filming Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast, the cricketer was there to shoot a television commercial. The duo met at Vijay's vanity van and the picture shared was taken later; it went viral online. Vijay has also been associated with IPL team Chennai Super Kings where Dhoni has been the captain since the inaugural IPL season of 2008.

About Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay officially took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10. He won a sweeping victory with 108 seats out of 234. His party, TVK, emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly elections. His last film before stepping into politics was to be Jana Nayagan, which has been embroiled in numerous controversies since the beginning of the year.

As per the latest reports, Jana Nayagan has been granted an A certificate (subject to certain cuts) by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) last week, sources told NDTV.

The edit list is expected to be uploaded on the CBFC website either today or on Monday, while the final certificate is likely to be issued next week. The production is reportedly considering 24 July or 31 July as the film's release date.

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