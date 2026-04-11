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UPSC Announces Direct Recruitment For Multiple Government Posts

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: Candidates can apply online for UPSC direct recruitment through the ORA portal at upsconline.nic.in with a deadline of May 1, 2026.

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UPSC Announces Direct Recruitment For Multiple Government Posts
UPSC Direct Recruitment: The last date for submission is May 1, 2026

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for multiple posts under direct recruitment in the Government of India. The vacancies include Assistant Keeper in the Anthropological Survey of India, Senior Store Officer Grade-II in the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), and Livestock Officer.

Interested candidates can apply for the respective posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in/ora/. The last date for submission is May 1, 2026.

Number of Vacancies And Post

VacanciesPost
8Livestock Officer in Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
7Senior Store Officer Grade-II in Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry Of Defence
1Assistant Keeper in Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture

How To Apply For The Posts?

  • Visit the official application portal upsconline.nic.in/ora.
  • Create an account, fill the common application form and apply for the respective recruitment post.
  • Fill in the required details.
  • You will be successfully registered for the respective post.

 

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