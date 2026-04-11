UPSC Announces Direct Recruitment For Multiple Government Posts

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for multiple posts under direct recruitment in the Government of India. The vacancies include Assistant Keeper in the Anthropological Survey of India, Senior Store Officer Grade-II in the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), and Livestock Officer.

Interested candidates can apply for the respective posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in/ora/. The last date for submission is May 1, 2026.

Number of Vacancies And Post

Vacancies Post 8 Livestock Officer in Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying 7 Senior Store Officer Grade-II in Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry Of Defence 1 Assistant Keeper in Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture

📢Direct Recruitment to various posts in Government of India



UPSC invites applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the 01 vacancy for the post of Assistant Keeper in Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture, 07 vacancies for the posts of Senior Store… — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 10, 2026

How To Apply For The Posts?