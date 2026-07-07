Childless Chinese Couple Lived On Rs 200 A Day, Donated Rs 7 Crore To Save 455 Children

A childless couple from China who lived a modest life has left behind a remarkable legacy, donating 5 million yuan (around Rs 7 crore) to help treat children with congenital heart disease, according to the South China Morning Post. The contribution is expected to fund treatment for 455 children, charity officials announced at an exhibition in Shanghai last month.

Du Yingrong, who died in 2018 at the age of 81, and his wife Lu Suying, who passed away last year at 92, spent their careers at the same college in Shanghai. Du worked as a teacher, while Lu served as a doctor before both retired. Despite leading a frugal lifestyle, the couple chose to dedicate their life savings to children in need, earning widespread admiration for their extraordinary generosity.

"We Don't Need Much Money": How A Hospital Poster Inspired A Rs 7 Crore Donation

According to SCMP, in early 2018, Du noticed a poster in front of Shanghai Yoda Cardiothoracic Hospital that called on the public to help children with congenital heart disease.

Du and Lu instantly donated half a million yuan (Rs 70 lakh) to support 10 children. Shortly afterwards, they decided to donate another 4.5 million yuan (Rs 6.3 Crore). Even an employee at the hospital in charge of the charity project urged the couple to keep some money for themselves, as she had visited their home and found it "old and shabby."

"Neither of us has much time left. We receive pensions and still have some savings. We don't need much money," Du told the worker, insisting on making the donation.

A Life of Simplicity, A Legacy of Compassion

With no children of their own, Du Yingrong and Lu Suying appointed the Shanghai Overseas Chinese Foundation as their legal guardian. After Du died of cancer in 2018 and Lu passed away in 2025, foundation workers discovered how modestly they had lived-using worn furniture, repaired glasses and carefully tracking every expense in notebooks.

Du often bought a 17-yuan (Rs 238) lunch and split it into two meals for the couple. Yet despite their frugal lifestyle, they nurtured rich intellectual interests, collecting books, newspaper clippings and music records.

Over the years, they donated generously to earthquake relief, education and charitable causes across China. Following their final wish, a burial at sea was held in April.

The foundation said their greatest legacy lives on in the 455 children whose lives were transformed by their kindness.