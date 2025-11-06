90-Year-Old Travels China In Van With Wife, Exploring Stunning Landscapes

A 90-year-old man from northern China has become an internet sensation for his inspiring travels across the country in a van with his wife-a journey that has continued for over two decades. Wang Ruisen, from Hohhot, the capital of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, bought his first van in 2003 to fulfil his dream of going on a road trip, according to Jimu News.

Since then, he has been driving across mainland China with his 86-year-old wife, Shang, by his side. Each year, he covers at least 20,000 kilometres, making two to three long trips that last several months, reported South China Morning Post.

Wang's remarkable adventures with his wife have earned admiration from people on social media, many of whom are far younger than him.

The couple has explored remote regions such as Xinjiang in the northwest and the beautiful highlands of Tibet in the southwest. Wang said that their goal has always been to enjoy the scenic beauty of the country and to broaden their horizons.

He shared that they have visited nearly every famous tourist spot in China. Shang expressed her joy in travelling with him, saying that he drives carefully and she always feels safe by his side.

Wang's life wasn't limited to travel. In 1951, he served as a driver and machine repairman in the People's Volunteer Army during the Korean War.

He recalled an incident where he was carrying food to soldiers at the front when a bomb exploded about 20 meters from his vehicle. The shock of the blast knocked him unconscious and subsequently affected his hearing.

His granddaughter, Xiaoting, explained that he had never spoken openly about his wartime experiences. She learned about her grandfather's service only a few years ago when the government awarded him a commemorative medal.

She also said that her grandfather always considered himself a support worker and considered the soldiers who lost their lives in battle the real heroes.

The report didn't provide much information about Wang's job or life after the war, but he said that when he began traveling about 20 years ago, he used to drive for more than 10 hours daily, relying on his energy and strength.

Now, he can only drive for six to seven hours a day. When he tried to renew his driving license in 2023, most driving schools rejected his application due to his age.

Wang finally found an opportunity at a suburban school, where he had a lengthy conversation with the principal, proving his mental strength and ability. The principal granted permission, and Wang successfully passed his driving test.

Wang said he has renewed his license for another six years. He also said that he always drives slowly and carefully and is proud that he hasn't had a road accident in the past seven years.

His granddaughter, Xiaoting, said that his family has repeatedly advised him to quit driving, but he never listened because driving is his passion. He also said that while he worries about their safety, he believes military training has taught them the importance of vigilance and responsibility - both for themselves and for others on the road.