Kerala's Big Move Against Drivers Who Violate Zebra-Crossing Rules

The Motor Vehicles Department of Kerala, under the directive of Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam, has announced a stringent crackdown on drivers who endanger pedestrians, particularly at zebra crossings.

The department has ordered the cancellation of driving licences for drivers who violate pedestrian safety norms, citing a dangerous driving culture contributing to hundreds of deaths.

The Transport Commissioner has highlighted a severe lack of road courtesy, with numerous drivers failing to slow down at zebra crossings or illegally parking their vehicles directly on them, defeating the very purpose of the designated crossing areas.

Instances of vehicles parked on footpaths were also noted, further restricting pedestrian mobility and safety.

The warning comes in the wake of grim statistics.

Over 800 pedestrian deaths have been reported in Kerala this year.

Alarmingly, senior citizens account for 50% of all pedestrian fatalities on the state's roads.

The transport commissioner points out that many drivers fail to follow the fundamental rule regarding crossings.

According to the standing rule, every vehicle driver is required to gradually slow down and stop at least three meters away from the zebra crossing when a pedestrian is seen waiting at the edge.

The officer emphasised that exhibiting courtesy and anticipating the movements of pedestrians is a core requirement for retaining a valid driving licence.

In response to the crisis and in accordance with a mandate from the Kerala High Court, the Motor Vehicles Department has issued clear directives for immediate and strict enforcement.

Officers have been instructed to cancel the driving licences of drivers who violate pedestrian safety regulations at zebra crossings.

Legal action under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act will be imposed, which carries a penalty of Rs 2,000.

Driver who stop or park their vehicles on zebra crossings will face penalties from both the police and the Motor Vehicles Department, resulting in the cancellation of their driving licences.

The Kerala High Court has directed the authorities to stringently enforce the law against errant drivers who compromise safety both at crossings and along the roadside. This multi-pronged approach aims to decisively combat the dangerous driving culture and prioritise pedestrian safety on Kerala's roads.

On October 30, the Kerala High Court had said it is unbelievable that vehicles stop on the zebra crossing and directed the authorities to take action.

Justice Devan Ramachandran had called for urgent, concrete measures to improve pedestrian safety across the state, observing that mere reports and studies are not sufficient to make public spaces "pedestrian safe and pedestrian worthy".