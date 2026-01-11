Barred From Church, Enrolled At Bar: Sister Lucy Becomes Lawyer At 60

At the age of 60, Sister Lucy Kalapura has enrolled as a lawyer with the Kerala High Court Bar Council, marking a new chapter in her long public struggle. On Saturday, the Bar called her on stage without the sister prefix and addressed her as "LUCY KS is enrolled".

Sister Lucy received the certificate from Kerala High Court Judge Justice N Nagaresh in the presence of the Chairman of the Bar Council of Kerala, Advocate Ajith TS and, enrolment committee chairman, Adv Mohammed Shah PA.

Sister Lucy began her law studies in July 2022, a year after retiring as a mathematics teacher. She pursued it from Sree Narayana Law College, Ernakulam.

Videos shared by her with NDTV on Sunday showed her holding her enrolment certificate, a moment she says is a fruit of her struggle.

"It was not an easy journey. I hope to give voice and legal support to women who have had to endure injustice and stand alone in front of the judiciary. I need to work as a junior for a longer time", she said, explaining work begins at the age of 60.

Her legal journey follows years of confrontation with church authorities. In August 2019, the Franciscan Clarist Congregation expelled her for leading protests against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun multiple times between 2014 and 2016 at a convent in Kuravilangad, Kottayam. Sister Lucy had emerged as the face of the protests held near the Kerala High Court in September 2018, demanding the bishop's arrest.

Church authorities cited "lifestyle violations" to justify her expulsion, including learning to drive, buying a car, publishing poetry and openly supporting the survivor nun. The Vatican later ratified the decision. She penned her autobiography "In the Name of Christ", which stirred the church and congregation quite strongly.

In July 2021, the Kerala High Court directed her to vacate the FCC convent in Wayanad and later secured an injunction to stay at the premises.

"I go there once in a while. To get this degree, I was practising here in Kochi," she said.

Despite these setbacks, Sister Lucy remained defiant. When her lawyer withdrew from one of her cases, she argued it herself in court. During her law studies, she lived in a hostel and received support from her teachers and classmates.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was freed by a Pala POCSO court on January 27, 2022. Sister Lucy criticised the verdict, calling it "against Christianity." She has since said her decision to study law was driven by a determination to fight for nuns and women who, she believes, lack a voice within powerful institutions.