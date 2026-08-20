Advertisement

UPSC Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 80 Posts

UPSC APFC Recruitment 2026 is open for 80 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts. Check dates, vacancies, eligibility, age limit and more.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UPSC Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 80 Posts
UPSC APFC Recruitment 2026 announces 80 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner vacancies nationwide.

UPSC EPFO APFC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the short notification for the recruitment of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC) in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The recruitment drive aims to fill 80 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts.

As per the notification, the online application process will begin on August 22, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until September 11, 2026. The detailed eligibility conditions, category-wise vacancies and other recruitment details should be checked carefully before applying.

UPSC APFC Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates preparing to apply for the recruitment should keep the following dates in mind:

  • Online application begins: August 22, 2026
  • Last date to apply: September 11, 2026
  • UPSC APFC examination date: To be announced
  • Mode of examination: Offline, pen-and-paper mode
  • Official website: upsc.gov.in

The recruitment has 80 vacancies in total. The category-wise distribution includes 29 posts for the unreserved category, 8 for Economically Weaker Sections, 18 for Other Backward Classes, 15 for Scheduled Castes and 10 for Scheduled Tribes.

UPSC APFC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the prescribed eligibility requirements before submitting the application form.

Educational qualification

  • Candidates should hold a valid degree from a recognised university.
  • The qualification must meet the requirements specified in the official recruitment notification.

Age limit

  • The maximum age limit for unreserved and Economically Weaker Sections candidates is 35 years.
  • Age relaxation will be provided to eligible reserved-category candidates according to government rules.
  • Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates are eligible for 5 years of relaxation.
  • Other Backward Classes candidates are eligible for 3 years of relaxation.
  • Employees of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation and Central/Union Territory government servants can get 5 years of relaxation, subject to the applicable conditions.
  • Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are eligible for 10 years of relaxation.

UPSC EPFO APFC Recruitment 2026: Application and Selection Process

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the UPSC recruitment portal between August 22 and September 11, 2026. Applicants will be required to provide scanned copies of documents such as their photograph, signature and identity proof while completing the application.

The selection process will include a written examination followed by the prescribed verification process. Candidates should regularly check the UPSC website for the examination date and further recruitment updates.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UPSC EPFO APFC Recruitment 2026, UPSC EPFO Vacancy 2026, UPSC APFC Recruitment 2026
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com