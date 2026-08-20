UPSC Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 80 Posts

UPSC EPFO APFC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the short notification for the recruitment of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC) in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The recruitment drive aims to fill 80 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts.

As per the notification, the online application process will begin on August 22, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until September 11, 2026. The detailed eligibility conditions, category-wise vacancies and other recruitment details should be checked carefully before applying.

UPSC APFC Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates preparing to apply for the recruitment should keep the following dates in mind:

Online application begins: August 22, 2026

August 22, 2026 Last date to apply: September 11, 2026

September 11, 2026 UPSC APFC examination date: To be announced

To be announced Mode of examination: Offline, pen-and-paper mode

Offline, pen-and-paper mode Official website: upsc.gov.in

The recruitment has 80 vacancies in total. The category-wise distribution includes 29 posts for the unreserved category, 8 for Economically Weaker Sections, 18 for Other Backward Classes, 15 for Scheduled Castes and 10 for Scheduled Tribes.

UPSC APFC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the prescribed eligibility requirements before submitting the application form.

Educational qualification

Candidates should hold a valid degree from a recognised university.

The qualification must meet the requirements specified in the official recruitment notification.

Age limit

The maximum age limit for unreserved and Economically Weaker Sections candidates is 35 years.

Age relaxation will be provided to eligible reserved-category candidates according to government rules.

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates are eligible for 5 years of relaxation.

Other Backward Classes candidates are eligible for 3 years of relaxation.

Employees of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation and Central/Union Territory government servants can get 5 years of relaxation, subject to the applicable conditions.

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are eligible for 10 years of relaxation.

UPSC EPFO APFC Recruitment 2026: Application and Selection Process

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the UPSC recruitment portal between August 22 and September 11, 2026. Applicants will be required to provide scanned copies of documents such as their photograph, signature and identity proof while completing the application.

The selection process will include a written examination followed by the prescribed verification process. Candidates should regularly check the UPSC website for the examination date and further recruitment updates.