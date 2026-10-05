'Thought He Doesn't Like Me': Rashmika Mandanna Recalls Vijay Deverakonda Making Her Cry On <i>Geetha Govindam</i> Set

Rashmika Mandanna has revealed that her first interaction with Vijay Deverakonda on the sets of Geetha Govindam did not exactly go as planned. The actress recalled how a blunt comment from her now-husband and then co-star left her in tears on the very first day of shooting.

Rashmika was new to the industry at the time, while Vijay had already worked in a few films. She said she would address him as “sir” because she considered him more experienced. But things took an awkward turn when Vijay objected to the music she was playing on set.

Recalling the incident during a conversation with Prakhar Gupta on his podcast, Rashmika said, “I remember when I first met him on set, I used to call him sir because I was new into the industry and he had done 3-4 films by that time. On Day 1, I was playing this random music on the set, and he goes like, ‘Turn that music off.'”

Vijay Deverakonda later explained that he was simply being himself and did not realise how his words would come across to someone he had only just met. He said, “I am a blunt person, and I assume everyone to understand the intention. I feel like, we should be able to talk freely, openly but sometimes when you don't know each other fully, it was stupid of me to assume, she'll get it. I just casually said, ‘What is this sh**ty music that you're playing?' I shouted because we had to share a locked caravan in between but because we were not big stars, so half caravan was for her, and half was for me and my team. I screamed, ‘What is this sh**ty music that you are playing?'”

For Rashmika Mandanna, however, the comment landed differently. She pointed out that it was the first thing her co-star had said to her, adding, “That is the first thing your co-actor is telling you, right?”

Vijay admitted that Rashmika had actually been hurt by the moment. He recalled, “She had tears in her eyes because she thought that he doesn't like me.”

Rashmika said being new to the industry made the situation harder for her. “Because it is a new place, new industry.”

She eventually kept the incident to herself and only spoke about it much later. Vijay recalled, “She thought it is going to be a torture like this. She told me this much later.”

Rashmika admitted, “Yes, for a long time, I hadn't said it.”

The actress also remembered how their equation slowly changed during the making of Geetha Govindam. Vijay would help her with dialogues, while she gradually stopped calling him “sir”. She said, “I was extremely sensitive and everything would tear me up. Going to the set and there were these situations when we started working in the film, he would help me with the dialogues, and everytime I used to call him sir, he used to be like, ‘Stop calling me that. I have a name, call me that' then of course, it became Vijay, and then we became friends.”

The two later worked together again in Dear Comrade, released in 2019. Vijay and Rashmika got married in February this year.

The couple will now share the screen in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The period action drama is scheduled to release on October 16.

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