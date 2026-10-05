Inside Soha Ali Khan's 48th Birthday With Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan celebrated her 48th birthday on October 4, surrounded by her family and friends. The actor shared a rare glimpse from the special occasion on Instagram. The post featured her husband Kunal Kemmu, mother Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saba Pataudi and several others.

Soha's birthday album begins with a picture of her posing alongside Kunal, who can be seen making a goofy expression for the camera. In another picture, the actor is seen posing with her mother Sharmila Tagore and sister Saba Pataudi.

Soha also shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor, who appears to be enjoying a slice of the birthday cake, while Saif Ali Khan features in another photograph wearing dark sunglasses.

Soha's close friend and actor Neha Dhupia also joined the celebrations. One of the most heartwarming moments from the album was a handwritten note from her daughter Inaaya, who described her mother as “strong” and “wonderful”. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, “Grateful Thank you all for your love and blessings.”

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet birthday wish for Soha on Instagram. The post included several glimpses from vacations and gatherings shared by the extended family over the years.

"Happy birthday darling Soha. Wish you the best workouts, the best Japanese food, the best chocolate gluten-free cookies, the best crime novels and just the best of everything you love…Cause the best always deserves the Best," Kareena wrote in the caption.

Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and the couple has a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the horror-thriller Chhorii 2, which released on ZEE5 in April 2025.