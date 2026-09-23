Who Is Aditi Rao Hydari's 75-Year-Old <i>Lust Stories 3</i> Co-Star 'Diva <i>Dadi</i>' Going Viral Online

If your feed has been flooded of late with videos of Aditi Rao Hydari's cute co-star from Lust Stories 3, popularly known as Diva Dadi on Instagram, then there's more to know about her. Her name is Radha Agarwal, and the reason she is going viral is because she has made her Netflix debut at 75 in Lust Stories 3.

Lust Stories 3 Role

Radha Agarwal specifically appears in the Vishal Bhardwaj segment of the anthology, led by Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

Set against the backdrop of late-1980s Hyderabad, Radha Agarwal plays a grandmotherly figure to Aditi Rao Hydari's onscreen character, Saira.

The scene in which she appears is a rather hilarious one, where a "book of nude pictures" slips from Aditi Rao Hydari's hands, and the elderly actress reprimands her.

Aditi Rao Hydari's character Saira tries to make excuses when dadi says, "My eyes are perfectly fine."

Short but impactful, Radha Agarwal stole the show. Soon, videos from her profile started making the rounds.

Videos With Aditi Rao Hydari

Radha Agarwal goes by the name Diva Dadi on Instagram, as a digital creator.

There are several videos from the sets of Lust Stories 3, where Aditi Rao Hydari is seen sharing sweet moments with her.

From laughing and chatting in her vanity van to making sure the elder actor felt comfortable on set - despite the extreme heat - the heartwarming moments have been grabbing attention.

About Viral Diva Dadi's Content Style

Her videos have been garnering attention for their fun cocktail of unfiltered Gen-Z-style "diva" attitude mixed with the pure, lovable vibe of a traditional Indian grandmother.

From makeup to fashion, she proudly flaunts her style, totally owning her love for vanity and Bollywood gossip, earning her the title of the internet's pookie.

She has been passionate about this since her youth; however, family responsibilities took precedence.

It all started when her granddaughter captured her funloving side and shared it on social media. Not only does she have over 100K followers today, she has also starred in TV shows like Laughter Chefs and Naagin.

While the world is discovering her more after her viral Lust Stories 3 stint, she has been a diva for a long time - and right now is her moment.

Meanwhile Lust Stories 3 has opened up to rave reviews. Each of the four stories in the anthology has gained a distinct fanbase with a lot of viewers calling it the best so far.

ALSO READ | Lust Stories 3 Review: Desire At An All-Time High In A Woman's World