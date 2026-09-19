'What Are We Trying To Achieve?': Radhika Apte On Being Asked To Do An Action Scene Wearing "A Bra And Underwear"

Over the years, Radhika Apte has worked in films that required her to perform intimate scenes. Her past roles made some people in the film industry start assuming that she'd easily agree to do intimate scenes, even when they were not necessary for the story, the Bollywood actor has said.

She recalled being asked to kiss co-stars without a clear reason and told to do an action scene in her innerwear.

A lot has changed now. Radhika now expects filmmakers to clearly explain why a particular scene is needed and how it fits into the story. She also recalled being surprised when they gave vague reasons for adding kissing or intimate moments.

Speaking on Zoom, Radhika Apte said, “In the beginning I have done some four five films where I'm nude. Like entirely nude. So then, one of these people were sitting, they said, ‘Ye to kar legi. (She will do it).' So I had to tell them that, ‘Listen, I will actually not do it because I've done it.' Now I know even more. I want them to explain to me, ‘Why do you want it? Like why do you want me to kiss him right now?' They said, ‘Thoda thoda.' This is the answer of a lot of people. ‘Thoda kissing, thoda, 15 seconds of the improvise.' I said, ‘Sorry, what?' It's really funny actually when they say.”

“There was a set where they were like, ‘Can you do an action sequence? What if you don't put the buttons on?' I said, ‘It's an action sequence, so they move, right? The shirt. Basic physics.' ‘What if you do just with a bra and underwear?' I was like, ‘What are we trying to achieve?' ‘But you give your shots like that.' I can't possibly name it right now, because if I name it you'll be horrified. Because it's not something you expect from such a setup. I didn't do that.”

Radhika Apte believes filmmakers should respect an actor's choices and boundaries instead of pressuring them to do scenes only to make a project more successful.

She is currently seen in the Netflix film Lust Stories 3, alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

Also Read: Lust Stories 3 Review: Desire At An All-Time High In A Woman's World