UPSC NDA, CDS 2 2026: Can Class 12 Result-Awaiting Students Apply? Check Rules

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II), 2026, as well as the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II), 2026. Along with the notification, UPSC has issued an important clarification for students whose academic results are still pending.

According to the commission, candidates who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations in the 2025-26 academic session but have not yet received their results or certificates can still apply for NDA and NA Exam-II, 2026. While filling out the Common Application Form, such students can select the "appearing/appeared" option under their educational qualification details.

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For admission to the Army Wing of the National Defence Academy, candidates must have passed or be appearing in Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. For admission to the Air Force, Navy and Naval Academy wings, candidates should have studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics at the Class 12 level. Students awaiting their results can apply, but they must meet all educational requirements before the final admission process.

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UPSC has also clarified the eligibility for CDS Examination (II), 2026. Candidates applying for CDS must possess the required educational qualifications for the academy they are applying to. Final-year graduation students who are awaiting their results can also submit applications, subject to the conditions mentioned in the official notification.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill in their educational details while applying and choose the correct status.