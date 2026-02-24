UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Registration Window Closes Today; Apply Now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application window for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination today at 6 pm. Candidates can apply on the official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

According to the notification, the Civil Services Examination 2026 will be conducted to fill 933 vacancies under the Central Government. Recruitment to both CSE and IFS will be done through a common preliminary examination.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026. Candidates who clear this stage will be eligible to appear for the Main examination, which will begin on August 21, 2026.

Fee:

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Candidates from SC, ST and female categories are also required to pay Rs 100, while persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from paying the fee. The payment must be made online.

Education qualifications and age criteria:

To apply, candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university. The age limit is 21 to 32 years, with relaxation for reserved categories as per government norms.

Selection process:

The selection process includes the Preliminary examination, Main examination, Interview, Document verification and Medical examination.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if not already done.

Step 3: Log in and select the CSE 2026 or IFS 2026 application link.

Step 4: Fill personal, academic and contact details.

Step 5: Upload photograph, signature and required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online, if applicable.

Step 7: Review and submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.