UPSC CSE Exam Notification 2026 To Be Released Soon, Download Link Here

UPSC CSE Notification 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 notification soon. Once released, the registration process will begin, and candidates will be able to fill out the application form on the official UPSC website - upsc.gov.in.

The notification was initially scheduled for release on January 14 but was delayed due to administrative reasons. Although the Commission has not announced a new date, candidates can expect the notification to be released before the second week of February 2026.

UPSC CSE Exam 2026: How To Download Civil Service Exam Notification?

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "CSE 2026 Notification" under "What's New" section.

The examination notification will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

UPSC Civil Services Exam: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria as per existing UPSC norms is as follows:

Minimum age: 21 years

Maximum age: 32 years (for General category)

Educational qualification: Graduation from a recognised university

Number of attempts:

General Category - 6 attempts

(Relaxations apply for reserved categories as per rules)

Details Mentioned In The Notification