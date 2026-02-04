UPSC CSE Notification 2026 Out: Registration Begins, Prelims On May 24, Check Details

UPSC Civil Services, IFS Exams 2026 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026, along with the opening of the registration window. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in, till 6 pm on February 24. The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 933 vacancies through the Civil Services Examination.

The notification contains key details related to the application process, eligibility criteria, and examination schedule, from the preliminary examination to the main examination.

According to the official notification, the preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026, while the main examination will begin on August 21, 2026.

Cut-off Date For Age Eligibility



The cut-off date for determining age eligibility is August 1, 2026.

Application Fee and Eligibility

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Applicants from SC, ST, and female categories are exempted from paying the fee.

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are also exempted from application fee payment.

Educational Qualification

To be eligible to appear for the examination, candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university.

Age Limit

The age limit for applicants is 21 to 32 years, with age relaxation applicable as per government rules.



Selection Process and Admit Card Details

The selection process comprises a preliminary examination, main examination, interview, document verification, and medical examination.

Candidates who successfully register will be able to download the e-Admit Card from the official website on the last working day of the week preceding the examination.

Candidates seeking a change of scribe up to seven days before the examination will be issued the e-Admit Card three days before the examination date.

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026: Application Process

Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Complete the registration process

Enter personal, educational, and communication details

Upload required documents, photograph, and signature

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and save the confirmation page

Important Exam Day Guidelines