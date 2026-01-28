UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: Notification & Registration Timeline Expected Soon

The Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2026 notification and registration is expected to be released soon by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website. Once declared, candidates can apply for CSE by visiting the official website.

Initially the notification was expected to be released on January 14, but following administrative reasons, the notification was delayed. The CSE exam is scheduled for May 2026.

Once the notification is issued, candidates will be able to see the number of vacancies, education eligibility, exam dates, syllabus, etc.

According to UPSC, the existing age limit is 21 years minimum and maximum 32 years. Graduation from a recognized board is also mandatory and six attempts of CSE will be allowed for the general category.

The application fee for the registration is Rs 100, and registration on UPSC is mandatory to apply for the post. Follow these steps to register.

1. Visit the official website upsconline.gov.in.

2. Complete the registration

3. Fill the UPSC CSE 2026 form.

4. Upload required documents

5. Submit the fee and download the form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the UPSC website for updates.