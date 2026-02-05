UPSC CSE 2026: Category-Wise Attempts, Rules For IAS, IPS, IFS Officers

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on February 4 released the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026, along with the opening of the registration window. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in, until 6 PM on February 24. The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 933 vacancies through the Civil Services Examination.

The notification provides key details regarding the application process, eligibility criteria, and examination schedule, covering both the preliminary and main examinations. According to the official notification, the preliminary examination is scheduled for May 24, 2026, while the main examination will begin on August 21, 2026.

The UPSC has also issued detailed rules for CSE 2026, including category-wise limits on the number of attempts and restrictions for candidates already appointed to services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). The commission has advised candidates to carefully review the Civil Services Exam 2026 rules before applying.

Services Covered Under UPSC CSE 2026

Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group 'A'; Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group 'A'; Indian Corporate Law Service, Group 'A'; Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group 'A'; Indian Defence Estates Service, Group 'A'; Indian Information Service, Group 'A'; Indian Postal Service, Group 'A'; Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service, Group 'A'; Indian Railway Management Service (Traffic), Group 'A'; Indian Railway Management Service (Personnel), Group 'A'; Indian Railway Management Service (Accounts), Group 'A'; Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group 'A'; Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes), Group 'A'; Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), Group 'A'; Indian Trade Service, Group 'A' (Grade III); Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group 'B'; DANICS, Group 'B'; DANIPS, Group 'B'; Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group 'B'; and Pondicherry Police Service (PONDIPS), Group 'B'.

UPSC CSE 2026 Vacancies

The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 933, including 33 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability. These include vacancies for candidates with blindness and low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy, and multiple disabilities.



The final number of vacancies may change after receiving the confirmed vacancy position from cadre controlling authorities. Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections and Persons with Benchmark Disability.

UPSC CSE 2026: Number of Attempts Allowed

Every eligible candidate will be permitted six attempts at the Civil Services Examination. Relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PwBD categories.

General, EWS and OBC candidates: 9 attempts

SC and ST candidates: Unlimited attempts

An attempt at the Preliminary Examination will be deemed as an attempt at the Civil Services Examination. Appearance in any one paper of the Preliminary Examination will be counted as an attempt, even if the candidature is later disqualified or cancelled.

Restrictions On Applying For UPSC CSE 2026

(1) A candidate who is appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) on the basis of the results of an earlier examination and continues to be a member of that service shall not be eligible to appear in the Civil Services Examination (CSE)-2026.

In case such a candidate is appointed to the IAS or IFS after the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2026 is over and continues to be a member of that service, the candidate shall not be eligible to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2026, notwithstanding having qualified in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2026.

If such a candidate is appointed to the IAS or IFS after the commencement of the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2026 but before the result thereof is declared by the Commission, and continues to be a member of that service, the candidate shall not be considered for appointment to any service/post on the basis of the result of CSE-2026.

(2) A candidate who has been selected or appointed to the Indian Police Service (IPS) on the basis of the results of an earlier examination shall not be eligible to opt for or be allocated to the Indian Police Service on the basis of the result of CSE-2026.

(3) A candidate allocated to the Indian Police Service or a Central Service Group 'A' on the basis of the result of CSE-2026 shall have the option to appear in the immediately subsequent CSE-2027, if otherwise eligible, subject to the following restrictions:

(a) Such a candidate shall be eligible to appear in CSE-2027 if he/she is granted exemption from training for the service allocated to him/her on the basis of CSE-2026 by the concerned authority. He/she shall be eligible for the grant of a one-time exemption only from joining the training, in order to enable him/her to appear in CSE-2027.

(b) The selected candidate shall join the training in the Foundation Course (FC) only.

(c) However, if such a candidate neither joins the training for the service allocated on the basis of CSE-2026 nor takes exemption from joining the training, his/her allocation of service on the basis of CSE-2026 shall stand cancelled.

(d) If he/she is finally recommended on the basis of CSE-2027, he/she may accept the service allocated either on the basis of CSE-2026 or CSE-2027 and shall join the training scheduled for CSE-2027. His/her allocation to the service other than the one opted for shall stand cancelled at this stage. In case he/she is not allocated to any service on the basis of CSE-2027, he/she may join the service allocated through CSE-2026.

(e) However, if he/she does not join the training for the service allocated on the basis of CSE-2026 or CSE-2027, his/her allocation to both services shall stand cancelled.

(f) The seniority of such candidates shall be decided according to their joining of the service allocated on the basis of CSE-2026 or CSE-2027, and the same shall not be depressed.

(g) However, he/she shall not be allowed to appear in CSE-2028 or any subsequent CSE thereafter, unless he/she resigns from the allocated service.

(h) If the candidate is desirous of availing his/her remaining attempts to appear in any subsequent CSE, if otherwise eligible, after availing such one-time exemption from joining training, he/she must not join any service allocated to him/her on the basis of CSE-2026 or CSE-2027, as the case may be, and the said service allocation shall stand cancelled automatically.

(i) In respect of a candidate who has been allocated to any service on the basis of CSE-2025 or earlier years, he/she shall be given a one-time opportunity to appear in either CSE-2026 or CSE-2027, as per his/her choice, to enable him/her to utilise his/her remaining attempt, subject to fulfilling other eligibility criteria, without the need to resign from service. However, such candidates desirous of appearing in CSE-2028 or beyond shall have to resign from their allocated service.