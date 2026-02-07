Explained: What's New In UPSC's Tech Reforms For Civil Services Exam 2026

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced a series of technological interventions for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service Examination (IFoS) 2026, aimed at enhancing candidate accessibility and strengthening examination security. The official notification for both examinations was released on February 4, along with the opening of the application window. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications by February 24. Through these examinations, UPSC aims to fill a total of 933 vacancies under the Civil Services Examination and 80 vacancies under the Indian Forest Service Examination.

Revamped Online Application Portal

As part of its efforts to improve efficiency, transparency, and candidate convenience, UPSC has introduced an advanced Online Application Portal for application submission and the conduct of examinations. The revamped portal is designed to reinforce integrity at various stages of the examination process while simplifying the application experience for candidates.

Key Reform For PwBD Candidates

One of the major reforms highlighted in the official release relates to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), particularly in examination centre allocation.



"Under the revised mechanism, there will be no capping on examination centre capacity for PwBD candidates. Initially, the existing capacity of each centre will be utilised by both PwBD and non-PwBD candidates. However, once a centre reaches full capacity, it will no longer be available for selection by non-PwBD candidates, while PwBD candidates will continue to have the option to select the same centre. Additional capacity will be created wherever required to ensure that no PwBD candidate is denied their preferred examination centre," the Commission stated.



Explaining the rationale, UPSC Chairman Dr Ajay Kumar said that an analysis of examination centre data over the past five years showed that certain centres-such as Delhi, Cuttack, Patna, and Lucknow-reach capacity at an early stage due to high application volumes, creating difficulties for PwBD candidates.

"With the revised mechanism, every PwBD candidate will be assured of their preferred examination centre, ensuring greater ease and convenience while appearing for UPSC examinations," he said.

Expansion Of Examination Centres

To reduce pressure on high-demand centres, UPSC has expanded its examination centre network. Meerut has been added to decongest Delhi-NCR, Kanpur to ease pressure around Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar to supplement centres near Cuttack.

With these additions, the number of Preliminary Examination centres has increased from 80 to 83. For the Mains Examination, the number of centres has been increased from 24 to 27, with Bhubaneswar, Srinagar, and Imphal added to the list.

New Centre Preference Feature

The revamped application portal also introduces a new feature related to examination centre preferences. In addition to selecting from notified centres, candidates will be required to indicate preferred nearby cities through a dropdown list. This data will act as a survey of candidate preferences and may be used to identify potential locations for setting up new examination centres, wherever feasible.

Technology-Enabled Identity Verification

To further strengthen examination integrity, the portal incorporates technology-enabled photo verification and face recognition. This measure enhances identity verification at multiple stages of the examination process, contributing to a more robust and transparent system.

Focus on Fairness and Accessibility

Emphasising the Commission's approach, Dr Ajay Kumar said, "The Commission has adopted the use of the latest technology to ensure a free, fair, inclusive, and accessible examination process, with a strong focus on enhancing candidate convenience and ease of participation, while ensuring that selections are made strictly on the basis of merit."