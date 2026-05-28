UPSC CDS, NDA Registrations Open: Apply Online Till June 9, Direct Link Here

UPSC CDS, NDA Registrations 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination-II 2026 and National Defence Academy (NDA) related recruitment details on its official website. As per the official notice, the CDS 2 2026 examination will be conducted on September 13, 2026, while the online application process has already begun. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the UPSC online portal till June 9, 2026, up to 6 PM. Candidates are advised to carefully check eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, exam centres, and application guidelines before submitting the form.

Direct Link: UPSC CDS NDA Registration 2026 Link

How to Fill UPSC CDS, NDA 2026 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply for UPSC CDS 2 2026 online:

Visit the official UPSC online portal at upsconline.nic.in.

Complete the account creation and Universal Registration Number (URN) process.

Fill out the Common Application Form (CAF) with personal and educational details.

Upload the required documents, including photograph, live photo capture, and signature in the prescribed format.

Fill the Examination Specific Module by selecting exam centre, service preference, and other details.

Pay the application fee through debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking.

Review all the entered details carefully before final submission.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to apply before June 9, 2026, as no correction or modification will be allowed after submission of the application form.

UPSC CDS 2 2026 Important Dates

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the important dates for CDS 2 Examination 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule below before applying online.

Notification Release Date: May 20, 2026

May 20, 2026 Last Date to Apply Online: June 9, 2026 (till 6 PM)

June 9, 2026 (till 6 PM) CDS 2 2026 Exam Date: September 13, 2026

UPSC CDS, NDA 2026 Vacancy Details

The UPSC CDS 2 2026 recruitment aims to fill 451 vacancies in different defence academies, including the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers' Training Academy for both male and female candidates. Candidates have been advised to complete the Universal Registration Number (URN) process carefully and upload their live photograph and signature correctly while filling out the online application form.