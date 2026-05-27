UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026: Provisional Answer Key To Be Released Soon

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not yet released the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination Answer Key 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam are waiting for the provisional answer key, which will be made available on the official website, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on May 24. The exam included two objective-type papers carrying a total of 400 marks. Questions in both papers were multiple-choice in nature.

Candidates can raise objections

UPSC will also allow candidates to raise objections regarding questions asked in the exam and the provisional answer key. Candidates will get five days to submit their representations.

As per the process, objections can be raised from the third day after the examination date until 6 PM on the seventh day. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates and instructions.

How to download UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the provisional answer key once it is released: