UPSC Releases Name-Wise List Of Qualified Candidates For Civil Services Mains, Check Here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the name-wise list of 13,343 candidates who have qualified to appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026. Earlier, the Commission had published the roll number-wise result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination held on May 24.

Provisional Candidature Of Qualified Candidates

The Commission clarified that the candidature of all shortlisted candidates is provisional. Their eligibility will remain subject to fulfilling all requirements as per the examination rules.

What Qualified Candidates Must Do Next

Candidates selected for the Mains examination will be required to complete/update the following details within the specified window:

Payment of Rs 200 registration fee for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026, except for exempted categories such as Female, PwBD, SC, and ST candidates.

Submission or updation of details related to scribe, assistive devices, and request for question paper in large font (for the Mains examination).

Filling up cadre preference for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026.

Application Window Dates

The window for submitting and updating these details will remain open on the official UPSC website from June 19 to June 28, 2026.

Mandatory Login For Final Submission

UPSC has made it mandatory for all qualified candidates to log in to the portal, upsconline.nic.in, during the stipulated window. Candidates must update or reconfirm their details and submit the application form to enable generation of the e-Admit Card. Failure to do so will lead to disqualification from further stages.

Even candidates who do not need to make any changes must still log in and complete the final submission after verifying their details.

Marks, Cut-Off And Answer Keys

The Commission has stated that marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys of the CS(P) Examination 2026 will be uploaded on the official website, upsc.gov.in, only after the completion of the entire Civil Services Examination 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination 2026 process, i.e., after the declaration of the final result.

Helpline For Candidates

For any queries or clarifications, candidates may contact the UPSC Call Centre at 011-40303444 or 24041001 between 9am and 8pm.

Candidates can check the name-wise list of qualified candidates here