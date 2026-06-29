UPSC CSE Mains Application Portal Closing Today At 6 PM: Check Details Here

UPSC CSE Mains 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to close the application portal for the Civil Services (Main) Examination today. The UPSC Mains 2026 is scheduled to commence on August 21, 2026, as per the official UPSC calendar. A total of 13,343 candidates have been shortlisted for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026, against 1,016 vacancies notified this year.

In an official notification dated June 19, 2026, the commission had stated that the window to update and confirm the requisite details in the common application form for the Civil Services (Main) Examination has been made available on the commission's website from June 19 to 29, 2026. The portal will close at 6 pm on June 29, as per the official notification.

All candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026, must login to the portal, upsconline.nic.in, and update or reconfirm their details therein and submit the Mains application form. According to the official announcement, candidates failing to fill out the main application form will not be allowed to participate in further stages of the examination.

The UPSC CSE preliminary result was announced on June 15, 2026. The commission conducted the UPSC Prelims 2026 on May 24. The Prelims result PDF displays the name and roll numbers of the candidates who clear the Prelims cutoff 2026, and qualify for the next rounds.

This year, nearly 5.49 lakh candidates had appeared in the preliminary examination for the 933 vacancies in Civil Services and 80 posts in Indian Forest Service (IFoS). The commission had received a total of 8,19,372 applications, as per official record.