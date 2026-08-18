Himachal Plans To Reduce IAS, IFS, IPS Officers To Curb Bureaucratic Costs

In an effort to reduce bureaucratic expenses, the Himachal Pradesh government is planning to decrease the number of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Forest Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state.

A proposal is underway to cut the number of IAS officers from 153 to 130, a reduction of 23 officers, and to decrease the number of IFS officers from 118 to 83, which amounts to a reduction of 35 officers. The exact number of IPS officers to be reduced has not yet been specified, officials said on Tuesday.

"In fact, the required strength of IAS officers should be between 100 and 110, but we are seeking reduction of only 23 officers as we don't want an army of officers but need officers who effectively implement the policies and schemes of the government," said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He added that the government will continue to allow All India Services officers to opt for central deputation, granting them immediate permission to leave.

A formal proposal to reduce the number of All India Services officers will be sent to the central government soon, according to officials.

Currently, over 20 IAS officers and more than a dozen IPS and IFS officers are on deputation, with some posted to non-cadre positions within the state.

The government is also expected to request that the central government refrain from allocating more central service officers to the state, as it is estimated that the annual expenditure for each officer, including salary, dearness allowance, attached staff, and other perks, ranges from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

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