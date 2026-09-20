Meet Neha Thakur, Who Left Air Hostess Training To Become Himachal Pradesh's First Woman Truck Driver

A childhood fascination with trucks became Neha Thakur's career. From watching her father drive a truck to training as an air hostess and later choosing truck driving, Neha's journey has taken an unexpected turn. Growing up in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Neha was closely connected to trucks because of her father. Her father used to drop her at school in a truck, and she was quite fascinated by the vehicle. Over time, her father became her first role model, and his work left a lasting impression on her.

Neha decided to follow what she wanted to do. She started driving a truck in 2022 and received support from her father in her decision.

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But before taking up truck driving, Neha had chosen a very different career path. After graduation, she went to Chandigarh and trained as an air hostess. However, she later returned to the road and followed her interest in trucks, according to The Better India.

As she started driving, Neha also began documenting her life on the road. She said that as she starts the truck, her camera also gets started to capture things. Rain, mountains, truck loading, and unloading have all become part of her content.

Neha began by documenting her everyday life. One day, she drove through a route that most truck drivers avoid, and the reel received millions of views. Viewers were surprised to see someone so young confidently driving through challenging terrain. For Neha, making content is closely connected to her life behind the wheel.

She believes she doesn't need to chase trends, as her everyday life on the road naturally becomes content. Every journey gives her a new story to tell.