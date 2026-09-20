Man Living In US Says Car Ownership Is A Necessity, Not A Status Symbol

Mercedes and BMW cars are often seen as symbols of wealth and luxury in India. But an Indian man living in the United States says owning such a car there does not always mean that a person is rich. Instagram user Sanjay Daslaniya shared a video on social media explaining why having a car is often a basic need in many parts of the US, especially in places where public transport is limited.

Daslaniya said that before moving to the US, he used to think people there lived a luxurious life. However, after arriving there, he found that even people doing odd jobs can own Mercedes and BMW cars, which are considered luxury cars in India.

He explained that this does not always mean they are wealthy. He said that outside New York, Chicago and a few other large cities, public transport is almost non-existent in many places.

According to Daslaniya, people often need their own car to travel to work. The other options, such as taking an Uber or renting a car, can become expensive.

He said that in his own town, a bus comes only once an hour and operates on just one route. If someone misses it, they have to wait another hour. He added that public transport becomes even less frequent on Saturdays and Sundays.

In such situations, Daslaniya said owning a car is not a luxury but a basic necessity of life. He added that having a car in America is like having "feet", as without one, people cannot go anywhere.

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He also said that there is a huge difference between how life in a country looks from a distance and what it is like when someone actually goes and lives there.

He wrote, "Apart from major cities like New York and Chicago, public transportation is limited in many American towns. If you miss the bus, getting to the office, grocery store, doctor, or school can be difficult."

Daslaniya said that whether someone is a security guard, a student or a minimum-wage worker, a car is often a necessity for everyday life rather than a luxury.

"Life in America looks luxurious from India, but the ground reality is different," Daslaniya added.

He also said that even a Mercedes or BMW seen on the road could be a used car or one bought through monthly financing.