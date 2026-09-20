Man Flies Into Sky After Coke-Mentos Explosion In Viral Video, Internet Calls It AI-Generated

A bizarre video showing a Coca-Cola truck, a Mentos truck and a man being launched into the sky has gone viral on social media. The video shows a Coca-Cola truck leaking a large amount of the drink onto the road. A Mentos truck is parked nearby, while a man approaches with a large jar and starts collecting the spilled Coca-Cola.

The video takes a bizarre turn when the man opens the Mentos truck and removes crates of the candy. As the Mentos appear to come into contact with the Coke, a huge cloud of smoke and foam suddenly erupts. The force of the reaction then seemingly sends the man flying high into the air.

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People on social media are claiming that the video is not genuine and appears to be AI-generated. Users have also pointed out a small detail in the clip, where the Mentos truck appears to be labelled "mentes" instead of "Mentos", adding to the claims that the footage was created using AI.

The video was shared on X by user @Angipathy with the caption, "The videos my mom sends me asking if it's AI." At the time of writing, the post had received around 36.1 million views.

The original video was reportedly created by TechHalla using GPT Image 2.5 for the still images and Seedance 2.5 for animation. The creator also shared the process behind making the clip and explained how the seemingly realistic footage was made.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "AI has made every weird video suspicious now."

Another user noted, "Definitely AI-generated."

"The way some people use AI is kind of crazy," added a third user.