"More Active Than Me": Woman Shares 81-Year-Old Grandmother's Inspiring Lifestyle

Entrepreneur Mehar Toor recently shared a heartwarming video introducing her 81-year-old grandmother, a businesswoman and avid traveller whose active lifestyle has inspired many online. In the clip, Mehar offers a glimpse into her grandmother's energetic life, showing how she continues to travel the world, manage a busy social calendar, and embrace new experiences with confidence at 81.

In the video, Mehar introduces her grandmother as a businesswoman and an avid traveller who is still travelling at the age of 81. During their conversation, Mehar asks her grandmother what she has been doing recently and whether she has continued travelling.

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The 81-year-old says that she recently went to Alaska for a cruise and really enjoyed it. When Mehar asks if she travelled there at 81, her grandmother says she feels fully confident that she can go anywhere.

Mehar then compliments her grandmother and asks what advice she would give to young people today.

The grandmother says young people should enjoy their lives, work hard and eat good food. She also says they should take care of themselves at the same time.

Mehar wrote that her 81-year-old grandmother is more active than she is, lives alone, continues to travel the world, has an endless calendar of kitty parties and has a strong spirit.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Our favourite superwoman."

Another user noted, "She's so beautiful."

"The dadi I Wanna be," added a third user.