On Camera, Speeding BMW Falls Off Mumbai Coast Road Bridge, 3 Dead

Three people were killed, and another suffered critical injuries after a speeding BMW crashed on Mumbai's Coastal Road and fell off a bridge in the early hours of Sunday.

The car, a black BMW, was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali on the Coastal Road when the driver allegedly lost control. The speeding vehicle hit a boundary wall before falling off the bridge into an area where car parking work was underway.

All four occupants of the car were rushed to Nair Hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead on arrival. A 23-year-old identified as Aditya Kalpeshwar Oswal was admitted to the trauma ward and is currently in critical condition.

The three victims have been identified as 21-year-old Shanay Gajjal, 17-year-old Dhairya Darshan Seth, and 19-year-old Aditya Jakasniya.

The Coastal Road Control Room received information about the accident at around 5:20 am.

The severity of the crash is evident from the extent of the damage. The car tore through a signboard hanging from the bridge.

The BMW itself suffered severe damage. The roof was pushed inwards, while the windshield shattered into hundreds of pieces. The front end of the car was completely crushed, with the bumper torn off and internal components exposed.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

Weeks ago, on September 3, Mumbai Police filed a case against six to seven supercars, including a Lamborghini, a BMW M2 and a BMW Z4 for racing in the Coastal Road tunnel. The cases were registered for negligent driving and endangering life or personal safety under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).