Video: Lamborghini, BMWs Caught Racing Inside Mumbai Tunnel, Police Act

A Mumbai resident recorded a bevy of supercars racing illegally speeding in the Coastal Road tunnel, leading to the police registering a case against half a dozen drivers. The video was recorded around 11.15 pm on September 3 on the Southbound Coastal Road near Marine Drive. After it gained traction on social media, the police sprung into action and registered cases for negligent driving and endangering life or personal safety (Sections 281 and 125) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), respectively.

The police complaint or FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Police Head Constable Satish Nivrutti Sangale.

According to the complaint, six to seven cars were spotted speeding inside the tunnel without maintaining proper discipline. These include Lamborghini (black colour), a BMW M2 (yellow) and BMW Z4 (red) along with Volkswagen Virtus.

No arrests have been made so far but the police have identified the vehicles involved and are expected to take them into custody shortly.

Street racing is not allowed in Mumbai. The Buddh International Circuit is the only Formula 1 Circuit in India and holds a monthly open Trackday where any car and bike owner can come and drive/ride on the track pushing their vehicles to the limit in a safe and secure environment.

Earlier this year, a green Lamborghini Aventador SVJ was booked for reckless driving in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru traffic police registered a suo motu case after the footage was circulated on social media.

The incident was captured on a dashcam by another motorist. The video shows a green Lamborghini Aventador weaving dangerously through traffic on Mysuru Road, its loud exhaust drawing attention as it darted between lanes and overtook vehicles carelessly.

Supercars are known for their extreme speed, cutting-edge machine engineering, and their owners taken them for a spin to feel the intense adrenaline of competitive driving on closed tracks. Such behaviour not only endangers the driver but also puts other road users and pedestrians at risk.