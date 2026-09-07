Video: Supercars Seen Racing On Mumbai Coastal Road, Case Registered

The police have registered an FIR against at least six unidentified drivers for allegedly driving their supercars at high speeds and endangering public safety inside the Mumbai Coastal Road Tunnel.

The incident occurred on September 3, at around 11:15 PM, along the southbound stretch of the Coastal Road near Marine Drive.

According to the complaint, six to seven drivers were allegedly speeding together in a rash and reckless manner. In viral footage of the incident, several luxury sports cars, including red and yellow models, can be seen zooming past other vehicles on the stretch.

Police said the manner of driving posed a threat to human life and public safety.

The formal case was registered on September 4 at around 10:55 PM. The case was registered under Sections 281 and 125 of the BNS, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Police Head Constable Satish Nivrutti Sangale.

While no arrests have been made so far, police have identified the vehicles involved and are expected to take them into custody shortly.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)