'The Journey Is Never Really Over': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visits Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Ahead Of Motherhood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently returned to the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, a place that has been part of her life for several years.

What's Happening

The actor shared moments from her visit on social media and reflected on the lessons she has picked up over the past five years.

The photographs offered a glimpse of her day at the centre. Samantha was seen walking around the campus, spending time with calves and enjoying a meal. She also participated in rituals and visited the Linga Bhairavi Temple. Among the pictures was one of Samantha with Sadhguru.

The Linga Bhairavi Temple holds a special connection for Samantha. She and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru got married at the Isha Yoga Centre in December 2025 in a private yogic ceremony.

Posting a series of pictures, Samantha encouraged her fans to seek out people and spaces that help them evolve.

In her social media note, Samantha looked back at the changes she has experienced since she first started visiting the centre five years ago. She wrote about reaching a stage in life where people may feel they have a clear understanding of themselves, including their strengths, limitations and boundaries.

"The last five years have taught me otherwise (sic)," she wrote.

Samantha also spoke about how each visit has given her a renewed sense of possibility. She described leaving the centre with "a little more possibility" and an understanding that there is always more to discover and learn.

"They're fuel in the tank," Samantha wrote, adding, "Find those people. Find those places. Keep becoming."

Background

Samantha announced her pregnancy in June this year. She confirmed the news after she was spotted with a baby bump at an event celebrating the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Samantha and Raj had known each other professionally before their relationship began. She first worked with Raj and his creative partner DK on The Family Man 2 in 2021. They reunited professionally for Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024.

Their wedding in December 2025 was a private ceremony centred around yoga and tradition at the Coimbatore centre.