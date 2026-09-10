Samantha Reveals She Never Saw Her Rs 1.5 Crore Engagement Ring Before Raj Nidimoru's Proposal

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed a surprising detail about the engagement ring Raj Nidimoru gave her. The actor had no role in picking the design and, in fact, had never even seen the ring before Raj proposed.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Samantha opened up about the ring that has been getting plenty of attention. When asked about its selection, she made it clear that her husband handled the entire process himself.

"I had no idea about it, by the way. I had no part whatsoever in selecting this ring! It's all Raj. You must ask him...," she said. Samantha also revealed that the first time she saw the ring was when Raj proposed to her.

The ring itself has an interesting story. Samantha said it was created by a friend of the couple who works as a jewellery designer in Greece.

Reports have since identified the designer as Theodoros Savopoulos, an Athens-based jeweller known for creating one-of-a-kind pieces while largely staying away from the spotlight.

Savopoulos also posted a picture of Samantha wearing the ring and wrote, "Honoured to celebrate Samantha & Raj with diamonds whose natural clarity echoes their own, and with a wish for eternal light upon their union."

The design is another reason the ring has caught attention. Jewellery expert Priyanshy Goel, India's celebrity jewellery expert, claimed that Raj proposed with a lozenge-cut diamond ring that could be worth around Rs 1.5 crore.

The ring features eight portrait-cut diamond petals. Portrait-cut diamonds have a connection with Indian jewellery history and were popular during the Mughal period. The style is also considered rare, with only a limited number of craftsmen known for working with such designs.

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate temple wedding. The couple shared pictures from the ceremony on social media.

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