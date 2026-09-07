Akshay Kumar Recalls House Help's Hilarious Reaction To Meeting Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the Hindi film industry's most enduring superstars. Following the blockbuster success of Zanjeer in 1973, Bachchan has commanded a massive fan following with his screen presence and towering personality.

Even after decades in the industry, the megastar continues to leave fans starstruck. Akshay Kumar recently recalled a hilarious incident that perfectly captured the effect Bachchan's presence can have on his admirers.

While appearing alongside Saif Ali Khan on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Akshay recalled the time Bachchan visited his home in Lokhandwala, Mumbai.

Addressing Bachchan, Akshay said, “Sir, aapko yaad hai jab aap mere ghar pe aaye the? Main Lokhandwala ki baat kar raha hoon, jab main wahan rehta tha. (Sir, do you remember when you came to my house? I am talking about Lokhandwala, when I used to live there).”

He then narrated how one of his house help had been asked to offer water to Bachchan. However, the man was so overwhelmed by the sight of the superstar that he completely lost his composure.

“Jo mera ghar kaam karte hain, unhone inko paani dena tha. Toh paani dene ke liye teen-chaar glass pade the. Mujhe achhi tarah se yaad hain, Sir ne kurta pehna tha aur woh ladka Allahabad ka tha (The person who worked at my house had to give you some water. There were three or four glasses kept there. I remember it very clearly. Sir was wearing a kurta and that boy was from Allahabad),” Akshay recalled.

Househelp Spilled Water On Amitabh Bachchan

Akshay said the house help could not believe that he was actually serving water to Amitabh Bachchan.

“Woh inko dekhkar, matlab vishwas nahi hua ki main Amitabh ji ko ek glass paani de raha hoon (He looked at you and simply couldn't believe that he was actually giving Amitabh ji a glass of water),” Akshay said.

What happened next left everyone in splits. Akshay revealed that the man accidentally spilled not one or two, but all four glasses of water on Bachchan's kurta because he was so stunned that he could barely see what he was doing.

“Toh woh paani leke aaya. Paani leke aaya, chaar glass the aur woh chaaron ke chaar glass unhone inke kurte par phenk diya, kyunki woh dekh hi nahi saka (So, he came over with the water. There were four glasses, and he ended up spilling all four glasses on your kurta because he was so stunned that he couldn't even see properly),” he said.

The anecdote had Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and filmmaker Priyadarshan, who was present in the audience, laughing out loud.

What Happened Next?

Akshay further recalled that Bachchan's height created another problem after the mishap. Since the megastar's clothes had been soaked, Akshay had to lend him his own kurta.

“Ab main yeh soch raha hoon ki abhi kya ho gaya. Sir obviously bahut lambe hain, toh mujhe apna kurta dena pada taaki yeh unke shirt ke hisaab se aa sakein (I was thinking, what will happen now? Sir is obviously very tall, so I had to give you my kurta so that it would fit you),” Akshay recalled.

The actor admitted that while he remembers the incident clearly, he could not remember the name of the house help.

Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan's Films Together

Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in several films over the years, most notably playing father and son. Their first film together was Ek Rishtaa: The Bond Of Love, directed by Suneel Darshan. The family drama revolves around a father and son who face major relationship rifts during a business crisis.

The duo later worked together in films including Rajkumar Santoshi's Khakee, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo, Vipul Amrutlal Shah's emotional drama Waqt and Family: Ties of Blood.

Akshay Kumar's Work Front

As for his professional commitments, the actor is awaiting the release of Haiwaan. The film marks the much-awaited reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after 18 years of many successful collaborations.

Saif Ali Khan plays the protagonist, while Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Asrani and Jisshu Sengupta will be seen in pivotal roles. Mohanlal is also expected to make a cameo appearance alongside Saif Ali Khan. Haiwaan is slated to release on September 11.

Akshay has also begun work on his alien survival thriller, Samuk. He will also be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5.

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