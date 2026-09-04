'Saw Him Give His Last Shot In <i>Haiwaan</i>': Akshay Kumar Remembers Asrani

Akshay Kumar is one of those few actors who worked with the late actor Asrani in his last few films before he died last year.

Remembering the film veteran, Akshay Kumar shared a post and wrote, “My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you Asrani ji… there can be no one like you.”

The post went viral instantly.

A user wrote, “Miss you Asrani ji.”

Another user wrote, “We always miss you, Asrani ji…”

Haiwaan is Akshay Kumar's upcoming film with Saif Ali Khan. It has been directed by Priyadarshan.

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar has remembered Asrani in a tribute post.

A few months ago, before Bhooth Bangla hit theatres, Akshay Kumar shared a long, emotional post, recalling his close association with him.

He wrote, “Abhi kabhi ek tasveer sirf yaadon ka tukda nahi hoti… ek poori journey ko samet leti hai.

“Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai… Asrani ji ke saath meri second last film. Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha… it was like a masterclass every single time. Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge.

“Bhooth Bangla kal release ho rahi hai… mere liye yeh sirf ek film nahi, ek yaad hai… ek tribute hai… ek salute hai uss legend ko. Asrani ji, aap hamesha yaad aayenge.”

About Haiwaan

The film also marks Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's seventh film together.

“Akshay playing the villain elevated the project. It's the first time I'm playing a strong, author-backed role in a film with him. He played my elder brother in our first movie together, Yeh Dillagi, and that set the tone for our relationship. We were new, not encroaching on each other, and became good friends. I remember we had a 40-day shoot in Shimla and his Nepalese spot boy would sing Khiladi songs at 6 a.m. outside my room. I wanted to throw things at him because I just wanted to sleep,” Saif said.

He added that both Priyadarshan and Akshay believed Haiwaan was his best work.

The last film Saif and Akshay appeared in together was Vijay Krishna Acharya's 2007 action comedy Tashan.