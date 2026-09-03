YouTuber Nitish Rajput Set To Make His TV Debut With <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Report

Bigg Boss 20 could have a rather different name in its contestant mix this year. YouTuber and educator Nitish Rajput is set to enter Salman Khan's reality show, according to a report by Moneycontrol. If confirmed, this will mark his television debut after years of building a following online.

Nitish is known for his long-form videos on topics that are already being discussed in the public space. His content often looks at current affairs, governance, social issues and matters that lead to public debate.

Nitish's reported Bigg Boss entry comes at a time when he has also been in the news for his content around the SSC examination system. One of his videos on the 'problems of examination processes', procurement and supplier management became a talking point among candidates and social media users.

The discussion around the video later moved into a legal dispute. Eduquity Technologies allegedly filed a Rs. 2.5 crore defamation lawsuit against the YouTuber. Nitish, however, continued to defend his work and said that his analysis was based on publicly available information and official documents.

Bigg Boss 20 would give viewers a chance to see Nitish outside the format that made him popular. Instead of researching and discussing public issues for his online audience, he could now find himself living with other contestants, taking part in tasks and dealing with the usual day-to-day situations inside the Bigg Boss house.

Nitish's name is among several that have been doing the rounds ahead of the new season. As per several reports, the list includes Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Khushi Dubey, rapper Santy Sharma, Isha Rikhi, Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann, influencer Arishfa Khan, Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Touqeer, Geeta Basra and Showik Chakraborty.

Salman Khan will once again take charge as the host. Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6. The show will air on Color TV. Fans will also be able to catch it on JioHotstar.