Will Mallika Sherawat Join <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>? Actor Has A Clear Answer

Mallika Sherawat has always been one to speak her mind. This time, the actor has a rather straightforward answer to the latest buzz around her Bigg Boss 20 entry. She has denied the possibility of entering the reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6.

Mallika was recently spotted in the city with her The Traitors 2 co-contestant and Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan. When the paparazzi asked her about the rumours of her entering Bigg Boss 20, the actor firmly dismissed them, saying, “Nahi,” before adding, “Nahi, main toh nahi jaungi” [No, I won't be going].

Abhishek, however, seemed to think otherwise and told Mallika, "Apko Jana Chahiye." [You should go]. When she asked him why, he explained that she had the right personality for it, telling her, “Main bata raha hoon, Bigg Boss vibe hai inme” [I'm telling you, she has a Bigg Boss vibe].

Mallika Sherawat has previously addressed speculation about her participation in Bigg Boss. In 2025, reports suggested that the actor could be part of Bigg Boss 19. She then dismissed rumours through her Instagram Stories, stating that she was “NOT doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL.”

The Murder actor also revealed that she turned down reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi in the past because she did not connect with their formats.

She explained that she would rather be part of shows that allow her to explore new places, enjoy food and have interesting conversations than a setup where contestants remain confined to a house while being filmed around the clock.

Mallika Sherawat is currently competing in Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors Season 2. She continues to remain in the game, with the finale set to take place on September 3.