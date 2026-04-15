Akshay Kumar's Tribute To Asrani Ahead Of <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Release: "<i>Aap Hamesha Yaad Aayenge</i>"

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla will have a paid preview tomorrow, with the film releasing in theatres on Friday.

Ahead of the release, Akshay Kumar paid an emotional tribute to his frequent collaborator Asrani, who died on October 20 last year.

Akshay Kumar and Asrani worked together in 12 films. On Wednesday, Akshay shared a BTS picture from the Bhooth Bangla shoot. In the black-and-white picture, Akshay Kumar and Asrani—dressed as their characters—are seen looking at scripts.

In the caption, Akshay Kumar wrote:"Kabhi kabhi ek tasveer sirf yaadon ka tukda nahi hoti... ek poori journey ko samet leti hai. Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai... Asraniji ke saath meri second last film. Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha... it was like a masterclass every single time. Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge."

(Sometimes a picture is not just a piece of memory... it captures an entire journey. This picture is from the shoot of our film Bhooth Bangla... my second-last film with Asraniji. We did 12 films together, and I learned something new from him in every one—it was like a masterclass every single time. Comedy seemed so easy when he did it, but in reality, it's a difficult art. Asrani ji was its master and always will be)."

"Bhooth Bangla kal release ho rahi hai... mere liye yeh sirf ek film nahi, ek yaad hai... ek tribute hai... ek salute hai uss legend ko. Asraniji, aap hamesha yaad aayenge."(Bhooth Bangla is releasing tomorrow... for me, it's not just a film—it's a memory... a tribute... a salute to that legend. Asraniji, you will always be remembered)."

Wamiqa Gabbi, who stars in the film, shared a love emoji in the comments section.

Saiyami Kher also dropped an emoji in the comments section.

About the Film

Originally slated for release on May 15, the film will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on April 16, 2026.

The release date was pushed to April 16 due to the Dhurandhar wave at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.