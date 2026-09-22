Hyderabad Cop Video-Calls Woman, Then Dies By Suicide

A 35-year-old police constable allegedly died by suicide at his home here on Monday, police said.

The person, who worked as an Armed Reserve constable with Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate here, was found hanging from the ceiling fan by one of his cousins, who alerted the police at around 1.30 am.

A police team after getting information reached the spot and shifted him to a hospital where doctors after examining stated that he was already dead.

A police official said the constable had made a video call through an instant messaging app to a woman before committing suicide.

Citing preliminary inquiries, police said that he died by suicide after becoming distressed over issues related to his proposed marriage.

However, an investigation was underway to ascertain the exact reasons and circumstances surrounding the death, they said adding the actual cause of death will be revealed after completion of the investigation.

A case was registered at Malakpet Police Station.

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