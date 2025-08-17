Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Odisha Police Constable Found Hanging From Tree, Husband Charged With Abetment To Suicide

The deceased constable sent a purported video message to several people hours before her body was found.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Odisha Police Constable Found Hanging From Tree, Husband Charged With Abetment To Suicide
The body of female police constable was found near Nuapada railway station (Representational)
  • The body of a female police constable was found hanging from a tree in Odisha on Saturday
  • The constable sent a purported video message to several people hours before her body was found
  • The video message stated she was planning to end her life because of "torture" by her husband and in-laws
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The body of a female police constable was found hanging from a tree near the Nuapada railway station in Odisha on Saturday, officials said.

After spotting the body, locals informed the police, who brought the body down and sent it for post-mortem examination, they said.

The deceased constable sent a purported video message to several people hours before her body was found, stating that she was planning to end her life because of "torture" by her husband and in-laws.

"We have registered a case of abetment to suicide. We are verifying the video," said a police officer, adding that an investigation has been started.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Odisha, Police Constable, Suicide
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com