Odisha Police Constable Found Hanging From Tree, Husband Charged With Abetment To Suicide

The body of a female police constable was found hanging from a tree near the Nuapada railway station in Odisha on Saturday, officials said.

After spotting the body, locals informed the police, who brought the body down and sent it for post-mortem examination, they said.

The deceased constable sent a purported video message to several people hours before her body was found, stating that she was planning to end her life because of "torture" by her husband and in-laws.

"We have registered a case of abetment to suicide. We are verifying the video," said a police officer, adding that an investigation has been started.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)