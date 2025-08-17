Odisha Police Constable Found Hanging From Tree, Husband Charged With Abetment To Suicide

- The body of a female police constable was found hanging from a tree in Odisha on Saturday
- The constable sent a purported video message to several people hours before her body was found
- The video message stated she was planning to end her life because of "torture" by her husband and in-laws
The body of a female police constable was found hanging from a tree near the Nuapada railway station in Odisha on Saturday, officials said.
After spotting the body, locals informed the police, who brought the body down and sent it for post-mortem examination, they said.
The deceased constable sent a purported video message to several people hours before her body was found, stating that she was planning to end her life because of "torture" by her husband and in-laws.
"We have registered a case of abetment to suicide. We are verifying the video," said a police officer, adding that an investigation has been started.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
