Mumbai Constable Dies By Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Lover's Parents

A 32-year-old police constable allegedly died by suicide at the Kalina Police Headquarters in Mumbai. The man, identified as Bhaiyasaheb Bhimrao Wavale, was a native of Parbhani and had joined the Mumbai Police Force as a driver on February 7, 2026.

According to officials, Wavale was found dead on March 15 at the Kalina Training Centre. Police recovered a suicide note from the site, and his father has confirmed that the handwriting belongs to his son.

Based on the suicide note and a complaint filed by Wavale's father, it was revealed that the constable was in a romantic relationship with a woman from Nanded. The note alleges that the woman's parents strongly opposed the relationship and were consistently pressuring him to end it.

The note further claims that the girlfriend's family threatened Wavale, telling him to either take his own life or face suspension from the police force.

The woman's family intended to arrange her marriage elsewhere and allegedly subjected Wavale to continuous harassment. Following the complaint from the constable's father, the Vakola Police have registered a case against the girlfriend's parents.

The suicide note has been taken into custody as evidence. Police officials said that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death to determine the extent of the alleged harassment.

(With inputs from Rutik Gankavar)