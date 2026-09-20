Speed Limit, Rules And Restrictions On Mumbai's Coastal Road: 3 Dead In BMW Crash

The Mumbai Coastal Road has once again come into the limelight after a speeding BMW crashed off a bridge in the early hours of Sunday, killing three occupants and leaving another critically injured. According to reports, the luxury car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the driver allegedly lost control, struck a barrier and plunged into an under-construction parking area below. The incident comes just weeks after Mumbai Police booked several supercars for allegedly racing through the Coastal Road tunnel, reigniting concerns over overspeeding on the city's newest high-speed corridor.

Designed to ease congestion and cut travel time along Mumbai's western coastline, the Coastal Road has quickly become a favourite among motorists thanks to its smooth surfaces and uninterrupted stretches. However, recent incidents have highlighted the risks that come with high-speed driving on urban expressways. While the road offers a world-class driving experience, strict adherence to speed limits, lane discipline and safety regulations remains essential. Here's a closer look at the Mumbai Coastal Road project, its significance to the city, and the rules motorists must follow while using the corridor.

ALSO READ - Nissan Patrol To Range Rover, Revisiting Salman Khan's Love For SUVs

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Importance

The Mumbai Coastal Road is a 29.2-km, eight-lane corridor designed to transform connectivity between South Mumbai and the city's western suburbs. By reducing travel time from over two hours to around 40-45 minutes, the project eases pressure on congested routes such as the Western Express Highway while also helping lower fuel consumption and vehicular emissions.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Speed Limit

The Mumbai Coastal Road has clearly defined speed limits for different sections of the corridor. Motorists can travel at up to 80 kmph on the main carriageway, while speeds are restricted to 60 kmph inside the twin undersea tunnels and 40 kmph on ramps, curves and interchanges. To ensure compliance, authorities have deployed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at regular intervals of around 2-3 kilometers, enabling automated detection of speeding and other traffic violations.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Access Control

The Mumbai Coastal Road operates as a fully access-controlled corridor, with entry and exit permitted only through designated ramps. Traffic rules strictly prohibit stopping on the carriageway, reversing or making U-turns. The road also functions as a closed system, meaning there are no service lanes, fuel stations or rest areas along the main route. As a result, motorists who miss their intended exit must continue to the next interchange before rejoining their desired route.

ALSO READ - Mahindra XEV 9e Owner Tosses Public EV Charger Post-Use, Internet Slams Civic Sense

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Vehicle Movement

The Mumbai Coastal Road is reserved for select vehicle categories, with access currently limited to passenger cars and authorised public transport buses, including BEST and State Transport buses. Two-wheelers, bicycles, auto-rickshaws, trucks, trailers, tractors, tempos and other heavy commercial vehicles are prohibited from using the corridor. Pedestrian movement is also not permitted on the main carriageway.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: No Photography

Photography and videography on the Coastal Road and the adjoining Sea Link are restricted under the notified regulations, with violations attracting penalties.

