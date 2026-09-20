Nissan Patrol To Range Rover, Revisiting Salman Khan's Love For SUVs

Salman Khan rarely stays out of the spotlight. Whether it's his latest public appearances, candid remarks on social issues, or his long-running stint on television, the Bollywood superstar continues to make headlines. But beyond the films and public persona lies another passion that has remained constant over the years: a love for powerful SUVs. From rugged off-roaders to luxury flagships, Khan's garage reflects his preference for big, capable machines. Here's a closer look at some of the standout SUVs owned by the actor.

Salman Khan And His '2727' Connection

There's a personal touch that connects many of Salman Khan's cars. A keen observer will notice the recurring '2727' registration number across several vehicles in his collection. The number is a nod to the actor's birth date, December 27, and has become something of a signature on his luxury cars.

Salman Khan's Nissan Patrol:

Since the Nissan Patrol is not officially sold in India, Salman Khan is believed to have imported the full-size SUV from overseas markets. Known for its rugged build and strong road presence, the Patrol is also regarded as a popular choice for security upgrades, including armouring. Powering the SUV is a 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 405 hp and 560 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Salman Khan's Escort SUVs:

Before the Nissan Patrol joined his collection, Salman Khan was often seen travelling in a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC200. The Toyota SUV is renowned for its durability, off-road capability and security credentials. The actor's security convoy often includes support vehicles such as the Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Fortuner.

Salman Khan's Range Rover Autobiography LWB:

Salman Khan's garage also includes a Range Rover Autobiography LWB, finished in the distinctive Portofino Blue shade. Priced at over Rs 3.5 crore, the luxury SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain that delivers 503 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.

Salman Khan's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600:

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is among the most luxurious SUVs in Salman Khan's garage. The actor is often spotted in the flagship SUV, with reports suggesting that the vehicle may feature bullet-resistant protection, evident from its thick windscreen surrounds. While some reports describe it as a new addition to his collection, exterior details indicate it could be a 2021-spec model registered in 2024. Under the hood, the Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

ALSO READ - Salman Khan Seen In New Bulletproof SUV, This Time It's A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Audi RS 7 To Porsche Cayenne, Other Premium Cars In Salman Khan's Garage

Beyond his fleet of bulletproof SUVs, Salman Khan's garage houses an impressive mix of luxury sedans, performance cars and premium SUVs. His collection is believed to include models such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Lexus LX 470, Audi A8, Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover Autobiography, Audi RS7, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S and Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, reflecting his preference for both comfort and high-performance motoring.

