Chandigarh Court Summons Salman Khan, Sister In Cheating Case Linked To 'Being Human'

A Chandigarh district court has issued summons to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and directors of Style and Content Jewellery Private Limited in connection with an alleged cheating case linked to a Being Human jewellery showroom in the city.

The court has directed all the accused to appear on October 5 and file their responses to the allegations made in the complaint.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Chandigarh-based businessman Arun Gupta who has alleged that he was induced into opening a Being Human jewellery showroom in Manimajra on false assurances, resulting in losses worth several crores of rupees.

According to the complaint, Gupta invested nearly Rs 3 crore to set up the showroom after entering into an agreement with Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd, the company licensed to market Being Human jewellery. He claimed that around Rs 1 crore was spent on developing the showroom alone and that he fully complied with the company's contractual requirements.

However, Gupta alleged that after the showroom became operational, the company failed to provide the promised business support. He further claimed that the store responsible for supplying Being Human jewellery had remained shut since February 2020, disrupting inventory and severely affecting the business.

The complaint alleges that six individuals associated with the company misrepresented the business opportunity and induced him to make the investment.

The company has previously denied the allegations, maintaining that Salman Khan had no direct role in the 2018 agreement with the Chandigarh businessman. It said the Salman Khan Foundation had merely licensed the Being Human brand to Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd in 2015, while the responsibility for operating, marketing and selling the jewellery rested entirely with the company.

The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing on October 5.