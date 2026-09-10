Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened flat on Thursday. At the open, Sensex gained 70 points while Nifty was up 30.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 14 paise weaker against the US dollar at 95.25, compared to Wednesday's close of 95.11 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update By Prateek Gupta
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Bitcoin is consolidating around the $78,000 range after briefly rising near the $80,000 mark, tracking a rise in gold prices. This comes as global equities fell on the back of renewed attacks traded between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. It signals a shift in Bitcoin's behaviour in the face of geopolitical shocks, rising like a hard asset rather than falling like a risk asset. Looking ahead, markets will focus on the US' August Producer Price Index and Consumer Price Index releases this week for signals on the direction of the Federal Reserve's rate decision on September 16. In the absence of further shocks, Bitcoin is likely to remain range-bound between $77,000 and $79,000.
Stock market Outlook: Expert View
Gaurav Udani, Founder - Thincredblu
"Nifty is expected to open around 23,370, down by nearly 60 points, indicating a weak start. With Sensex expiry today, volatility is likely to remain elevated and sharp intraday swings can be expected. The key support remains around 23,300-23,350, while 23,600-23,700 will act as the immediate resistance zone.
The bias remains cautious, and traders can consider a sell-on-rise approach, particularly if the index moves towards the resistance zone without showing strong buying momentum. A sustained break below 23,300 can bring further selling pressure, while holding the support zone could lead to short-covering and a recovery.
Given the expiry, traders should avoid chasing moves and keep positions controlled. The focus should remain on price action around the key support and resistance levels."
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto remains cautious and range-bound, with macro conditions driving most of the pressure. Bitcoin failed to hold its move toward $79.7K and is back near $78.4K, while Ethereum has slipped below $2,500 but continues to show better relative strength.
On the 4H chart, BTC remains below its 50 EMA near $78.9K, with RSI around 43, keeping the short-term bias neutral-to-bearish. The key support is $77.6K-$78K, while BTC needs to reclaim $79K and then $79.8K-$80K to improve momentum. ETH is holding around its 50 EMA near $2,472, with support at $2,450-$2,470 and resistance around $2,500-$2,525.
Macro remains the main driver. Oil is above $100, the US 10Y yield briefly reached around 4.84%, and markets are reassessing the Fed outlook. Higher oil and yields are weighing on risk assets, while a relatively softer dollar is providing some support.
The $6B Treasury buyback of 10-20Y bonds is also in focus after yields initially moved higher following the announcement.
Attention now shifts to US PPI and jobless claims, followed by CPI. Inflation data, oil prices and Treasury yields are likely to be the key volatility triggers for BTC and broader risk markets.
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Share Market News: Expert View
Vaishali Patel, Senior Manager - Research- Technical Department at Jainam
Nifty opened with a gap down and continued selling led the index to end near day's low. Nifty closed at 23,431.50 with a loss of 203.60 (-0.86%) points, slipping below the crucial 23,600-23650 support amid persistent selling pressure and elevated crude prices. U.S. markets ended sharply lower overnight as the escalation in the Middle East.
Asian markets are trading mixed to lower, with investors concerned about rising oil prices and their impact on global inflation. Crude oil prices continue to rise, trading around the 9,099, tracking the sharp rise in international crude prices. GIFT Nifty is trading flat around 23,488, a weak-to-muted opening for Indian equities.
Technically, Nifty has turned decisively weak after breaking below the crucial 23,650-23,700 support zone and the rising trendline from the April lows. The index is trading below its 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages, confirming persistent selling pressure. RSI below 30 indicates extreme weakness, although a minor pullback cannot be ruled out. As long as Nifty remains below 23,800, any recovery is likely to face resistance at 23,650-23,700. The index may extend its decline towards 23,250 and 23,000, while a sustained move above 23,700 would be required to negate the bearish setup. Overall, the near-term outlook remains negative to cautious, favouring a sell-on-rise strategy.
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Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC is holding near $78K-$79K despite the U.S. Treasury buying back $6 billion of long-term debt. BTC briefly moved up to $79,650, but U.S.-Iran tensions pushed Brent crude above $100, pulling BTC back toward $78K. The reaction has been relatively muted compared with August, when Treasury buybacks helped drive a stronger BTC rally. Attention now shifts to the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, which could move above 5% if geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns remain elevated.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Markets are showing a mixed but broadly risk-on tone today: gold futures are edging higher ( 0.17%) to $4,409.55, even as the U.S. Dollar Index slips slightly (-0.09%) to 98.720, suggesting modest dollar weakness. In crypto, Bitcoin dominance ticked up ( 0.32%) to 59.06%. Sentiment remains firmly in Greed territory, with the Fear & Greed Index at 70, pointing to elevated investor optimism across risk assets.
Bitcoin is holding around $78K, with $77K-$77.5K emerging as near-term support and $80K-$82K as the key resistance zone. Ethereum remains above the $2,350-$2,400 support band, while $2,500-$2,565 could act as the immediate resistance range. Looking at the last 24 hours, the liquidation heatmap shows that leverage is being flushed across the market, not just in a single token. Bitcoin and Ethereum account for some of the largest liquidation pockets at around $83M and $60M respectively, while another $83M sits across the broader altcoin market, with ZEC and SOL also seeing notable activity.
Bitcoin's setup is getting interesting. The daily golden cross is a positive signal and shows momentum is improving, but the bigger question is whether Bitcoin can reclaim and hold its 50-week moving average. BTC is already above its 200-week moving average, which has historically been an important long-term support. If the 50-week moving average turns into support as well, that would give the ecosystem much stronger confirmation that the market structure has shifted."
Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin traded near $78,250 on Thursday morning, down about 0.5% over 24 hours, as investors remained cautious ahead of two crucial US inflation releases. Bitcoin continues to struggle below $80,000, with $77,200-$78,000 providing immediate support. A break below this area could expose $74,000-$75,000. Resistance lies around $79,700-$80,500. The larger supply zone between $83,000 and $86,000 remains the next major hurdle.
The latest on-chain picture is more constructive than the subdued price action suggests. Selling near recent range highs is running at less than half the pace seen at August's peak. Long-term holders have also largely stayed out of the latest selling. However, spot conviction remains weak. Momentum has fallen 30%. Meanwhile, Futures open interest has increased to $37.1 billion. Options open interest has risen to $40.1 billion. This combination suggests limited spot buying alongside rising derivatives exposure.
Institutional demand has also cooled in recent sessions. US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $770 million in net inflows between September 1 and 4. They then recorded $46.6 million in net outflows on September 8. Farside currently shows another $100.7 million in net outflows on September 9.
Large-cap altcoins are mostly softer. Ethereum traded near $2,466 (-1.2%), BNB around $737 (-1.8%), XRP near $1.39 (-1.9%), and Solana around $101.4 (-1.9%). TRON was relatively resilient near $0.339, up about 0.4%.
Macro remains the key driver. Markets price about a 60% probability of a Fed rate hike next week, although a Reuters poll shows most economists still expect rates to remain at 3.50%-3.75%. US PPI is due today and CPI tomorrow, ahead of the September 15-16 Fed meeting. Brent crude near $101.4 and the US 10-year Treasury yield around 4.84% are adding to inflation concerns.
Our advice: Investors should remain measured ahead of inflation data. Excessive leverage should be avoided. The $77,200-$78,000 range is the key support zone. Immediate resistance lies around $79,700-$80,500. Bitcoin needs to clear this area for momentum to improve.
Crypto Update By Harish Vatnani
Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade, ZebPay
"The first session after the Labor Day holiday brought a more cautious tone to the crypto ETF market. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $46.65 million in net outflows, despite fresh inflows into BITB, IBIT, ARKB and MSBT. These were outweighed by redemptions from Grayscale's GBTC, Fidelity's FBTC and Invesco's BTCO.
Bitcoin ETFs recorded $2.41 billion in trading volume, with total net assets at $99.52 billion. Ether ETFs also saw $24.29 million in outflows, although Fidelity's FETH attracted $9.89 million, helping limit the decline.
The broader market, however, remains resilient. Global crypto market cap is around $2.78 trillion, up 1.7% in 24 hours, while Bitcoin is trading near $79,195. Fresh catalysts include the sharp rise in HOOD, growing crypto payment activity in Iran, and new XRP and HBAR ETF inflows.
The bigger risks remain macro and regulatory, with the September 15 CLARITY Act vote, U.S.-Canada trade tensions and changing Fed rate expectations all capable of shifting sentiment quickly. For now, Bitcoin holding near $79,000 keeps the bullish setup intact, but ETF flows will be an important signal to watch."