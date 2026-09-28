Early Winter? What Expert Says About Sudden Fall In Temperature

The hills of Uttarakhand are witnessing rain and snowfall for the past two days. The nights are unusually cool, rainfall is heavy, and skies remain cloudy in many parts of the state. This makes people wonder: Is winter arriving early? Global warming and changing climate patterns are adversely impacting the glaciers not just in the Arctic, but in the Himalayas as well. The rising surface temperature is not allowing the snow to settle. Changing climate is causing rainfall to be erratic. So, this is not exactly the setting of winter, but erratic weather that's causing concern among experts.

Uttarakhand has witnessed heavy rain and snowfall thrice in the final days of September. This is an unusual pattern that experts say carries both positive and worrying signs.

Dr DP Dobhal, former senior scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, told NDTV that Himalayan glaciers receive snow during both the monsoon and winter seasons. "September snowfall is part of the region's natural pattern, but climate change and rising temperatures are affecting how long the snow remains on the ground."

Dr Dobhal said the recent snowfall is a positive development, particularly at higher elevation. However, rising temperatures mean that even when snow falls, it may not get enough time to settle and freeze.

Another major change is the rising snowline. Areas up to around 4,000 metres are now receiving rain, while snowfall has gradually shifted to higher elevations.

Dr Dobhal pointed out that the change has become more pronounced over the past decade. He said that summer season has become longer, while snowfall that traditionally occurred in January and February is increasingly being observed in March, April and even May.

Earlier, the Meteorological Department (IMD) issued forecasts for most districts of Uttarakhand covering September 26 and 27. The state government has reiterated its call for residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution, check weather updates before travelling, and follow all safety advisories issued by administrative and meteorological agencies.