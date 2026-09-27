In 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' Moment, Ukraine Launches 'Army Of Robots'

In 2015, 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' was just a science fiction movie. Eleven years later, it's turning into reality.

Ukraine is launching a new "Army of Robots", the country's former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Saturday, as the country steps up its push to bring more machines into warfare to minimise the loss of human lives on the frontlines.

In a post on X, Fedrovov announced his latest move into defence tech, months after he was controversially dismissed from his ministerial post by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The former Ukraine defence minister announced that the 'Army of Robots' was modelled on the success of his 2022 project 'Army of Drones'.

"We need the next technological breakthrough: the robotisation of warfare," he wrote in the post.

Fedrovov said the initiative will not just be a company but one whole ecosystem.

"We will invest in defence tech companies, launch our own technology projects, test them with the military and scale what works on the battlefield," he said.

The 'Army of Robots' website, shared by Ferovov, invites applications from people across industries and capabilities to build on the initiative.

"Russia is quickly copying technologies and putting them into production. The answer is not more people on the front lines, but full autonomy: robots that fight, scout, evacuate, and supply. Ukraine needs its own Manhattan Project for Physical AI," the website mentions.

Fedrovov attached an AI-generated video along with his post.

What Will The Army Of Robots Do?

In his post, Fedrovov said that the primary mission of the initiative was to minimise damage to humans and "save lives".

He said robots should be deployed on battlefields to take up the most dangerous missions.

"Robots should take on the most dangerous missions: evacuating the wounded, delivering ammunition, mining and demining, reconnaissance, defending positions and engaging targets," he wrote.

The AI-generated video, accompanied with the post, shows different types of robots fighting in fields and trenches, clearing grounds for human soldiers.

"Robots intercept the enemy, defend against attacks, destroy targets, move on to enemy positions first," the voiceover on the video says.

"People control the systems from a safe distance and enter the cleared position only when it is safe," it adds.

According to the Kyiv Independent, Fedrovov, in a presentation at the IT Arena conference in Lviv, said that the project aims to achieve the first enemy soldier killed by a humanoid robot in six months. In 12 months, it wants to make the first successful assault of an enemy position with no infantry involved.

UGV Use Increasing In Ukraine

Amid its war with Russia, Ukraine has been increasingly using unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). According to Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, the number of UGV missions have increased 3.3 times since the beginning of 2026. In August 2026, the UGVs carried out more than 25,000 logistics and evacuation missions on the front line.

As of early September, official data recorded about 112,000 logistics and evacuation missions conducted by UGVs since the beginning of 2026.

A report by Reuters earlier this month highlighted that the military was building robots including four-wheeled unmanned vehicles known as "Hyenas". These robots will crawl toward Russian lines with their payload of explosives and attack an enemy dugout or halt an advance. Similar models have captured Russian prisoners, the report said.