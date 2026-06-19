Ukraine's New Drone Strategy Is Putting Russian Supply Lines Under Pressure

Ukraine's drone war is entering a new phase, and this time the target is neither the front line nor deep inside Russia. Instead, Ukrainian forces are focusing on the roads, railways and transport networks that help keep Russian troops supplied, according to a report by The New York Times.

The strategy, described by Ukraine as a "logistics lockdown," is aimed at disrupting the flow of fuel, equipment and personnel to Russian positions.

Hitting The Supply Chain

Over the past two years, drones have transformed the battlefield in Ukraine. They first helped create a dangerous buffer zone along the front. Later, Ukraine expanded its reach by striking oil facilities and military sites far inside Russian territory.

Now, the focus has shifted to the area in between.

Using drones equipped with stronger batteries, upgraded engines, Starlink connectivity and artificial intelligence features, Ukrainian forces are increasingly targeting unarmored trucks, trains and supply routes located dozens of miles behind Russian lines.

Military analysts say the campaign is creating fuel shortages, making troop rotations more difficult and slowing Russian operations.

According to the Ukrainian research group DeepState, May was the first month since 2023 in which Russia recorded a net territorial loss. Ukraine's top military commander, Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, later said Ukrainian forces regained nearly 40 square miles more territory than they lost during the month.

Retired Australian general Mick Ryan told The New York Times that the coordinated attacks are proving effective. "That's what's new, and that's what is really hurting the Russians," he said.

Drone Production Expands

Ukraine's growing domestic drone industry is playing a major role in the campaign. Ukrainian officials say the country can now launch more than 5,000 mid and long-range drone strikes every month.

Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov recently said Ukrainian forces carried out twice as many strikes at least 30 miles from the front line in May compared to April.

Military researchers believe the strategy could create opportunities for future offensives by disrupting Russian operations across a much wider area.

Challenges Remain

Despite the recent gains, Ukraine continues to face major challenges. Russian forces are still attacking eastern Ukrainian cities, while Kyiv remains concerned about air-defence shortages and the risk of another difficult winter.

Ukraine is also betting heavily on expanding weapons production. The government has announced new funding for drone development, while European countries have committed billions of dollars to support Ukrainian drone manufacturing.