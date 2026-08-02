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3 Dead As Bomb Carried By Woman Explodes In Moscow Restaurant

At least 21 people were also injured when the explosive device detonated at the restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow

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3 Dead As Bomb Carried By Woman Explodes In Moscow Restaurant
The attack was still being investigated, the Moscow Investigative Committee said
  • A bomb exploded at a restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday killing three people
  • The bomber, a woman, died along with a security guard and a patron in the blast
  • At least 21 people were injured in the explosion at the Kudrinskaya Square restaurant
Are local authorities saying if this was an act of terrorism?

A bomb detonated at a restaurant Saturday in central Moscow killing at least three people, including the bomber, Russian state media said, citing local officials

At least 21 people were also injured when the explosive device detonated at the restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said, quoted by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

An unidentified woman who attempted to carry the explosive device into the restaurant died in the blast as did a security guard and a patron, the news agency said.

Ria Novosti reported the woman attempted to smuggle the bomb into the establishment but the security guard refused to let her in before the bomb exploded.

The attack was still being investigated, the Moscow Investigative Committee told the news agency.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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